HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.180-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.020-$1.080 EPS.

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.36. 19,105,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,493,374. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94. HP has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. HP’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.31.

In other HP news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $54,732.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,516 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,182. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in HP by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in HP by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

