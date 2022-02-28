HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.18-4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.17. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.180-$4.380 EPS.

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $34.36. 19,115,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,493,374. HP has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.31.

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $54,732.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,516 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in HP by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 222,585 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 62,561 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in HP by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

