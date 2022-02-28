HP (NYSE:HPQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,115,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,493,374. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97. HP has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Get HP alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.31.

In related news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $54,732.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,516 shares of company stock worth $5,889,182. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of HP by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 94,322 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 60,848 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.