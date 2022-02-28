HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.020-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.180-$4.380 EPS.

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.36. The stock had a trading volume of 19,105,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,493,374. HP has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $39.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.31.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $54,732.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,516 shares of company stock worth $5,889,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,837,329 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $219,892,000 after acquiring an additional 283,186 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of HP by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 222,585 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 62,561 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in HP by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 94,322 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 60,848 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

