HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Gap Down to $36.27

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.27, but opened at $34.19. HSBC shares last traded at $34.04, with a volume of 85,168 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.82) to GBX 565 ($7.68) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.12) to GBX 500 ($6.80) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.36) to GBX 725 ($9.86) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

The company has a market cap of $142.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HSBC by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after buying an additional 2,004,699 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in HSBC by 3,010.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 722,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 698,838 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,201,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,533,000 after purchasing an additional 670,107 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,879,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,653,000 after purchasing an additional 398,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 281,073 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

