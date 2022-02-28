HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,743,000 after buying an additional 985,452 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,338,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after purchasing an additional 323,506 shares during the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,332,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 462.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,487,000 after purchasing an additional 110,039 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. lifted their target price on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $759.96.

In other HubSpot news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $2,818,539.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,883 shares of company stock worth $15,955,515. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $2.03 on Monday, hitting $516.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,781. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $529.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $664.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.26 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.