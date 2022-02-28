Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11.

HBM has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.02.

HBM stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth $880,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 24.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 186,168 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,531 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 47,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,827,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,470,000 after purchasing an additional 55,306 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 593.3% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 667,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 571,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

