Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 61.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.65.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,951. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.69. The company had a trading volume of 26,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,419. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.65, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $111.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

