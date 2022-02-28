Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 500 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $14,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ HSON traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $29.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,675. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $33.14. The firm has a market cap of $80.67 million, a PE ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSON. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSON. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

