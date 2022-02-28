Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,690 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,128.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $157,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

