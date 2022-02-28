Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Hits $43,043.11 on Top Exchanges

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.72 billion and $3.60 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for approximately $43,043.11 or 0.99940826 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00043428 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,899.20 or 0.06731582 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,124.67 or 1.00130214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00046532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00050001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002860 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

