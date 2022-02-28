Hush Hits One Day Volume of $5,264.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Hush has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $5,264.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hush has traded 32.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.66 or 0.00278332 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00074593 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00089959 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004888 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

