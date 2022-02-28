HYCON (HYC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a market capitalization of $451,762.39 and $30,001.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001836 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00047285 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

