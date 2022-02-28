Hyper Finance Trading Down 27.8% This Week (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $21,754.63 and approximately $162.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00043438 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,819.23 or 0.06765880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,623.92 or 0.99893441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00047122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00050555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002930 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

