Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Position Reduced by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC owned 0.28% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 91,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the third quarter valued at $215,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the third quarter valued at $251,000. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of HY stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $38.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $98.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is presently -38.28%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

