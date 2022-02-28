Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $63.95

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63.95 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.92), with a volume of 3364599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.70 ($1.21).

Several research firms have commented on HYVE. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.90) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.90) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on Hyve Group from GBX 140 ($1.90) to GBX 130 ($1.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 180 ($2.45).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 102.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 107.32. The firm has a market cap of £198.32 million and a PE ratio of -12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

