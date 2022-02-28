Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) Stock Price Down 21.4%

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEGY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 21.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 7,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 4,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27.

Hyve Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITEGY)

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences and other related activities. The firm offers content marketing, website designing, channel campaigns and marketing automation services. It operates through the following segments: Global Brands, Asia, Central Asia, Eastern & Southern Europe, Russia and UK.

