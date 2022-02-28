Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) Stock Price Down 21.4%

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEGY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 21.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 7,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 4,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27.
Hyve Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITEGY)
