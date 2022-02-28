Hyve (HYVE) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 28th. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and $80,699.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00043165 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,822.20 or 0.06768058 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,666.17 or 0.99921765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00050603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002927 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.