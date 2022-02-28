I/O Coin Price Hits $0.0521 on Top Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $44.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.80 or 0.00231734 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00012802 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003546 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000720 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00023406 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,430,977 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.