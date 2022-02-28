IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IMG. BMO Capital Markets raised IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.23.

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$3.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$2.75 and a twelve month high of C$4.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

