Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Price Target Raised to €12.60 at Citigroup

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from €12.10 ($13.75) to €12.60 ($14.32) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

IBDRY traded up $2.12 on Monday, reaching $44.91. The company had a trading volume of 76,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,308. The company has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.51. Iberdrola has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $56.76.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

