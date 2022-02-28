Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Market Cap Tops $1.54 Million

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $4,966.15 or 0.12654582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $567.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00043988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,704.04 or 0.06890358 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,814.33 or 0.98905427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00045726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00052308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003066 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.