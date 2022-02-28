Icahn Enterprises L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.
Icahn Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NASDAQ IEP traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.74. The stock had a trading volume of 468,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,497. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.67 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.46. Icahn Enterprises has a 52 week low of $48.93 and a 52 week high of $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 7.41.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Icahn Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.
