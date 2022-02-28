ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 81,371 shares.The stock last traded at $89.31 and had previously closed at $89.05.

ICFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. increased their target price on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get ICF International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.09.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.47 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.95%. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.01%.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ICF International by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 7.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the second quarter worth $229,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 97,860.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in ICF International by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.