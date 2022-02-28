Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 67,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,857,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

IDEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ideanomics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ideanomics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of -0.24.

In other news, CEO Alfred Poor bought 62,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $74,940.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ideanomics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,521,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ideanomics by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,019,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 893,241 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Ideanomics by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,297,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ideanomics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ideanomics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,540,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 312,698 shares in the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and fintech products. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.