IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.00

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 3935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $506.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 26,173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 498,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 353,808 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 48,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

