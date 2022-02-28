IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.00

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 3935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.
The stock has a market capitalization of $506.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDYA)
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
