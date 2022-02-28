Idena 24 Hour Volume Hits $169,881.00 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Idena coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Idena has a total market cap of $5.76 million and $169,881.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.20 or 0.00211090 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.40 or 0.00195354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00043793 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00022378 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,918.10 or 0.06754136 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 81,083,657 coins and its circulating supply is 57,517,125 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Idena is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

