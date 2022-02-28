IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) will post $1.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. IDEX posted earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year earnings of $7.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.09.

Shares of IEX stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $191.90. The company had a trading volume of 764,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,758. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.38 and a 200-day moving average of $220.14. IDEX has a 12 month low of $181.66 and a 12 month high of $240.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,137,000 after buying an additional 218,305 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,555,000 after buying an additional 266,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,820,000 after buying an additional 31,231 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,400,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,286,000 after buying an additional 71,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after buying an additional 1,226,547 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

