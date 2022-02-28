IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Stock Price Up 4.8%

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%.

IG Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of an online trading platform. It offers access to financial markets including shares, indices, foreign exchange, commodities, and binaries. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

