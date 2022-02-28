IMI (LON:IMI) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,150 ($29.24) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.96) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($28.15) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.96) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.40) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IMI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,650.42 ($22.45).

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 1,470 ($19.99) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,656.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,714.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. IMI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,878 ($25.54).

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.