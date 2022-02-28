Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Immunic in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $10.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. Immunic has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Immunic by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,467,000 after buying an additional 51,631 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 3,107.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Immunic in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

