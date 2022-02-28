Impossible Finance (IF) Price Tops $0.57

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. Impossible Finance has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $9,998.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Impossible Finance has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00043367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.35 or 0.06738733 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,098.53 or 0.99826387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00046465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00049982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002835 BTC.

About Impossible Finance

Impossible Finance's total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance's official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impossible Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

