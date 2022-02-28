Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 7th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ICD opened at $3.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 6.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $6.72.
In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder William Monroe purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,200 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.
