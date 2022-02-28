Indexed Finance Trading 31.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $2,933.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00004157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00044335 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.18 or 0.06877929 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,304.28 or 1.00013847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00046061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00052907 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003106 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

