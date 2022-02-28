indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) & Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Critical Contrast

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

26.4% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Viavi Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor N/A -67.17% -11.53% Viavi Solutions -1.85% 19.51% 7.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Viavi Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor $48.41 million 21.04 -$73.29 million $3.43 2.28 Viavi Solutions $1.20 billion 3.14 $46.10 million ($0.11) -149.00

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. Viavi Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than indie Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

indie Semiconductor has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for indie Semiconductor and Viavi Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 0 4 0 3.00 Viavi Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50

indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 114.47%. Viavi Solutions has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.92%. Given indie Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than Viavi Solutions.

Summary

indie Semiconductor beats Viavi Solutions on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces. The company's microcontroller-based chips integrate functions for sensing, processing, controlling, and communicating. indie Semiconductor was formerly known as AyDeeKay LLC and changed its name to indie Semiconductor in December 2014. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance. The Network Enablement segment offers integrated portfolio of testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. The Service Enablement segment covers solutions and services primarily for communication service providers, and enterprises that deliver and/or operate broadband and IP networks (fixed and mobile) supporting voice, video, and data services as well as a wide range of applications. The Optical Security and Performance segment leverages its core optical coating technologies and volume manufacturing capability to design, manufacture, and sell products targeting anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, healthcare, and other markets. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.