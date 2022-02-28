Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.75

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 1883355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDEXY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The stock has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.81.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

