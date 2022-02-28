Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director Sells $1,357,500.00 in Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,357,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.23. 2,408,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $10.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.
Infinera Company Profile (Get Rating)
Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.
