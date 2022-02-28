Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.02 and last traded at $22.02. 20 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Information Services from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average of $22.70.

Information Services Corp. engages in the provision of registry and information management services for public data and records. It operates through the following segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The Registry Operations segment delivers registry services on behalf of governments and private sector organizations.

