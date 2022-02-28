Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IEA stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $515.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Charles Hugh Farkas Garner acquired 5,500 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $49,885.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Eber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $144,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 19,068 shares of company stock valued at $171,331 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 747.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 28.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 196.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (Get Rating)

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.