ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Trading Down 10.2%

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) fell 10.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.55. 190,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,878,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($18.52) to €17.00 ($19.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.40 ($17.50) to €15.60 ($17.73) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €10.70 ($12.16) to €10.90 ($12.39) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ING. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

