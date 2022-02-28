Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Bought by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,121,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,400 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 2.95% of Inhibrx worth $37,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 125.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INBX stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $22.08. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,258. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $838.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.95.

INBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

