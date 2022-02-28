Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%.

NASDAQ INBX traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.50. 164,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company has a market cap of $816.03 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.95. Inhibrx has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.53.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Inhibrx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.