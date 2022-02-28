Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INE. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.57.

INE opened at C$17.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$16.57 and a 52 week high of C$24.75. The stock has a market cap of C$3.63 billion and a PE ratio of -17.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.26.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

