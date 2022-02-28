Innova (INN) Reaches Market Cap of $44,354.81

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Innova coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a total market capitalization of $44,354.81 and $7.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Innova has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innova Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

