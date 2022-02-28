Inogen, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inogen in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $31.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $718.76 million, a PE ratio of -109.07 and a beta of 1.00. Inogen has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $82.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 4.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Inogen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Inogen by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Inogen by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Inogen by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

