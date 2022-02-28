Insider Buying: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) Director Sean Boyd acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$66.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$667,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,899,455.75.

AEM stock traded down C$1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$64.03. 2,789,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,168. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of C$58.02 and a 52-week high of C$89.95. The stock has a market cap of C$29.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$64.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$67.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. National Bankshares raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$91.70.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

