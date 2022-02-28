Insider Buying: Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CFO Acquires 8,135 Shares of Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) CFO Daryl Raiford acquired 8,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $249,988.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ BAND traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $767.84 million, a PE ratio of -27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.53. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $161.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.15.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,822,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,813,000 after acquiring an additional 772,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 109.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,825,000 after acquiring an additional 311,804 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,067,000 after acquiring an additional 81,542 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,792,000 after acquiring an additional 54,981 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

