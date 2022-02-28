Insider Buying: Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) General Counsel Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $92,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BAND stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.55. 1,638,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,033. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $161.53. The company has a market capitalization of $767.84 million, a P/E ratio of -27.77, a PEG ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,822,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,813,000 after purchasing an additional 772,090 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,825,000 after purchasing an additional 311,804 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,067,000 after purchasing an additional 81,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,792,000 after purchasing an additional 54,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

About Bandwidth (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.