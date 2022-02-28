Insider Buying: Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) SVP Acquires 1,800 Shares of Stock

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:CE traded down $2.00 on Monday, reaching $139.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,063. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.87. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $133.50 and a 12-month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Celanese by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Celanese by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

