Insider Buying: Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) COO Buys 11,760 Shares of Stock

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) COO Michael Routledge bought 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $50,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CDE traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,624,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,604. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 1.71. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $11.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after purchasing an additional 77,733 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 108,152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 63,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 63,810 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,414,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 58,975 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

